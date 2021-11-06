FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daytime highs will remain well above average through the rest of the weekend
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will begin to shift east by early next week. Weather systems passing north of our area will moderate temperatures closer to early-November normals as well as increase our winds.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Passing high clouds. Highs climb into the upper-80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
