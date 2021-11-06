FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daytime highs will remain well above average through the rest of the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will begin to shift east by early next week. Weather systems passing north of our area will moderate temperatures closer to early-November normals as well as increase our winds.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Passing high clouds. Highs climb into the upper-80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

