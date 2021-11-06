Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry conditions for Wildcat Homecoming

By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions with above normal temperatures are this weekend. A series of weather systems will pass north of our area during the early to middle portion of next week, resulting in high temperatures lowering closer to seasonal values, slightly increased breezes and periods of high clouds.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Passing high clouds. Highs climb into the upper-80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

