‘High ranking’ Sinaloa artel members indicted on drug trafficking charges

(WILX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:03 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four members of the Sonaloa Cartel were indicted on federal charges of international drug trafficking on Friday, Nov. 5.

According to a news release from federal prosecutors, a federal grand jury indicted Aureliano Guzman-Loera of Sinaloa, Mexico and brothers Ruperto, Jose and Heriberto Salgueiro-Nevarez of Guadalupe Y Calvo, Mexico.

Their indictments allege they internationally distributed fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana over the course of several years.

Prosecutors allege the Salgueiro-Nevarez brothers operate a faction of the cartel called the Salgueiro-Nevarez Organization, while Aureliano Guzman-Loera is the brother of former cartel leader, Joaquin Guzman-Loera.

The case is under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, while the U.S. Attorney’s Office Tucson District is prosecuting.

