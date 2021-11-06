Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since late September

The state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard reported 3,592 additional cases and 60 deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to over 1,186,000 cases and over 21,400 deaths.
(AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)
(AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)(Kyle Green | AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the third straight day as virus-related hospitalizations reached their highest level since late September. The state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard reported 3,592 additional cases and 60 deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to over 1,186,000 cases and over 21,400 deaths. As of Friday, 1,904 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds, the most since Sept. 20. Virus-related hospitalizations during this fall’s surge peaked at just 2,100 on Sept. 11. Hospitalizations then dropped to a low of 1,663 on Oct. 15 before starting to gradually rise again.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

The Arizona Department of Transportation has selected a final 20.47-mile corridor through Pima...
ADOT selects final route for Sonoran Corridor
Arizona National Golf Club.
HOA purchases golf course, raising homeowner dues
TPD investigating shooting on Tucson’s south side
Air Force Thunderbird #8, Jason Markzon
Tucson’s own Air Force Thunderbird happy to be home for last show
Two are facing charges after dozens of pounds of narcotics were reportedly found earlier this...
State troopers seize more than $1.7 million worth of drugs near Marana

Latest News

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
In this image made from video, people walk by burning debris following the explosion of an oil...
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry conditions for Wildcat Homecoming
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry conditions for Wildcat Homecoming
‘High ranking’ Sinaloa artel members indicted on drug trafficking charges