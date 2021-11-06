Marana Downtown Holiday Festival set for Dec. 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana is decking out their downtown for their Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival will include live performances, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, activities for the kids and a Christmas Tree light show.

In the case of inclement weather, the event or certain features of the event may need to be cancelled. For updates, follow the Town’s Facebook and Twitter .

A detailed list of events can be found at https://www.maranaaz.gov/events .

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.