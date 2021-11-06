Pima County clinics begin COVID-19 vaccinations for kids 5-11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department began offering Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine shots to children ages 5 through 11 on Friday, Nov. 5.

The vaccinations are free and no identification is required. However, children must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian, and masks must be worn inside the clinics.

PCHD strongly recommends making an appointment, but vaccinations can be provided on a walk-in basis.

Clinic locations, phone numbers, and hours are as follows:

East Clinic - 6920 E. Broadway

520-724-9650

Monday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to noon

Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Clinic - 3550 N. 1st Ave.

520-724-2880

Monday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to noon

Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Theresa Lee Health Center - 1493 W. Commerce Court

520-724-7900

Monday and Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pfizer pediatric vaccine is similar to its adult counterpart in that it requires two shots, 21 days apart. Appointments for the second dose should be made during the clinic visit for the first dose.

The Pfizer pediatric vaccine was authorized last week by federal agencies after being found 90.7 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 to 11. An ongoing study of the vaccine’s safety in approximately 3,100 children has detected no serious side effects.

“Getting vaccinated is the most important step any of us can take toward ending this pandemic,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Department Director. “Getting our kids vaccinated will reduce the spread of the virus in our communities, and will also help ensure that our schools and classrooms stay open.”

