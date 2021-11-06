State troopers seize more than $1.7 million worth of drugs near Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A California man and an Arizona man are facing drug trafficking charges after they were allegedly caught with dozens of pounds of narcotics.

A news release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper stopped a Ford pickup truck headed west on Interstate 10, at milepost 231, near Marana on Thursday, November 4.

During the stop, authorities say, the trooper found more than 34 fentanyl pills.

The driver, Mario Quinonez Osuna, 30, of Caruthers, Calif. was arrested on charges of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

Mario Quinonez Osuna (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

As the result of that stop, troopers say, they searched another pickup truck and discovered 37 more pounds of fentanyl, eight pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of heroin and nearly five pounds of an unknown substance.

The second truck’s driver, Kevin Valdez, 27, of New River was also arrested on the same charges.

Kevin Valdez (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

AZDPS Director Heston Gilbert said there is an increase in fentanyl pills coming into the United States.

“We have a new drug, and this one - in my opinion - is to an extent more insidious, because it’s more subtle. A pill doesn’t have the stigma that, say, a needle or a glass pipe has. It doesn’t take a lot for somebody to put a pill in their mouth,” he said.

