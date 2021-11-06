Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show returns for biggest performance yet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show returns Nov. 6 through Nov. 7 after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.

There’s a lot to look forward to this weekend. Friday, the pilots were out practicing in preparation for the big weekend. One of the major changes this year is the size of the air show. It’s going to be the biggest one yet.

These pilots are ready for take-off after a COVID-19 hiatus.

“I’m pretty excited that we’re getting to put on this show. The team that’s putting on the show here at D-M has spent basically over a year organizing performers, getting all of the approvals and things to put on the show,” Captain Hayden Fullam said.

It’s Captain Fullam’s first show on the air show circuit. He’s making his Tucson debut as part of the U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt team.

“It’s unique to any kind of flying we do in the military, so it’s been a learning curve. It’s been great to show off this awesome airplane all over the country,” he said.

Many pilots say they’re looking forward to seeing the crowds after about a year without in-person shows.

″It’s good to be on the road and get to perform at military bases, and have an actual crowd be able to see you. To have a crowd right at the front line watching the jet taxi and take off, it’s really special and really rewarding for us,” said Major Kristin Beowolf, a pilot for the F-35 Lightning Demonstration team.

A familiar face, Tom Larkin, is back for his fifth year with a need for speed. He’s the pilot and owner of Mini Jet Air shows.

″This is the 12th show of the year. It’s our season closer, so It’s just fun to see the energy from the people and have them come out. It’s like they all want to do something outside and it’s a great family environment to do it in,” he says.

Larkin’s love for flying started when we he saw the thunderbirds as a kid, and now he’s flying in the air show with them.

″It’s a big thing for me because that’s what motivated me as a young kid, so I’m glad we’re doing it, glad we’re able to do it this year and I’m glad the record crowds are coming out to see us,” he said.

Admission to the air show is free, but there are some premium seating areas. The gates open at 8:30 A.M. both Saturday and Sunday, with the first flights at 10:30 A.M. More information about tickets and parking can be found here .

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.