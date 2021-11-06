Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:08 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona National Golf Club.
HOA purchases golf course, raising homeowner dues
The Arizona Department of Transportation has selected a final 20.47-mile corridor through Pima...
ADOT selects final route for Sonoran Corridor
Air Force Thunderbird #8, Jason Markzon
Tucson’s own Air Force Thunderbird happy to be home for last show
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Woman cited in collision that injured Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry
Agua Caliente Elementary School closed due to COVID
Agua Caliente parents say outbreak wouldn’t have happened if COVID-19 protocols were in place

Latest News

Congress passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, delivering major win for Biden.
House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
‘High ranking’ Sinaloa artel members indicted on drug trafficking charges
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19, possible first positive cases in the world.
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19