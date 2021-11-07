Advertise
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona takes off

By Hannah Tiede
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:27 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local air show is bringing thrills to thousands of people. It was nothing but clear skies over Tucson Saturday afternoon, but at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, it was all “thunder and lightning.”

The annual event returned bigger and better than ever after the pandemic grounded last year’s performance.

Mighty military jets effortlessly maneuvered through the air as many marveled at the sight.

“As you can see, she likes every airplane, helicopter, anything that’s in the air,” said Lanaya Sherry, speaking about her daughter, Gennesee. “She’s like, ‘They are flying, they are flying!””

At just 3-years-old, it was Gennesee’s first air show. Lanaya hasn’t been to one in several years.

“It’s nice being able to get up close because you never really get to see what’s inside of them,” Lanaya said.

It’s free fun for the whole family. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show this weekend.

Nicholas Young has been to three of air shows at Davis Monthan.

“[I’m here for] the planes,” said the 14-year-old. “I’m kind of interested in being a pilot, I don’t know what I am going to do yet for my future.”

He’s keeping his horizons open, though, and his eyes on the Thunderbirds.

“Just to see what their new tricks are,” Young said.

The show gives people a chance to get up close to all kinds of aircraft. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is actually letting people sit inside their helicopter, which the military donated to them.

“We do about 200 search and rescues a year,” said SAR Sergeant Douglas Peoble. “Our rescues are hiker-related or heat-related issues. So, if we can do preventative SAR measures and educate people, that’s our primary goal.”

Whether it’s the performances, planes, food or the atmosphere …

“If you get a chance to get out this weekend, come out because it’s going to be a good time,” Lanaya said.

