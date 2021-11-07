FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not as warm next week

Advertise
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weak storm system will pass to our north early next week, bringing more clouds and cooler temperatures our way. Expect highs back in the low 80s by the middle of the week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight lows in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Gradually becoming sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

VETERANS DAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

