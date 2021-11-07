FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps & Sunny skies
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime temperatures will remain well above average today. A couple of weather systems passing north of our area will bring slightly cooler temperatures during the early to midweek period. Dry conditions will prevail for the next 7 days.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with high in upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Passing high clouds. Highs climb into the upper-80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
