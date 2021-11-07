Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps & Sunny skies

Thunder & Lightning over Arizona
Thunder & Lightning over Arizona(KOLD)
By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime temperatures will remain well above average today. A couple of weather systems passing north of our area will bring slightly cooler temperatures during the early to midweek period. Dry conditions will prevail for the next 7 days.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with high in upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Passing high clouds. Highs climb into the upper-80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arizona Department of Transportation has selected a final 20.47-mile corridor through Pima...
ADOT selects final route for Sonoran Corridor
TPD investigating shooting on Tucson’s south side
‘High ranking’ Sinaloa artel members indicted on drug trafficking charges
Two are facing charges after dozens of pounds of narcotics were reportedly found earlier this...
State troopers seize more than $1.7 million worth of drugs near Marana
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daytime highs will remain well above average through the rest of the weekend
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast Nov. 6, 2021
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast Nov. 6, 2021
KOLD evening forecast Nov. 6, 2021
KOLD evening forecast Nov. 6, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry conditions for Wildcat Homecoming
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry conditions for Wildcat Homecoming