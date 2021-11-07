Advertise
Marana police searching for suspect driver after pedestrian struck near I-10, Cortaro

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:30 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police have confirmed they are actively searching for a suspect driver after a pedestrian was struck near I-10 and Cortaro on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Authorities say the suspect driver fled the scene after the pedestrian was hit and the pedestrian’s injuries are serious and life-threatening.

Details are still limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

