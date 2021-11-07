TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 & Houghton overnight closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Houghton Road and the ramps to and from I-10 will close intermittently overnight Monday, Nov. 8, through Wednesday, Nov. 10, while crews install overhead sign structures. The closures are scheduled between 9:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said, the I-10/Houghton Road traffic interchange reconstruction project began in late August 2020 and will extend through late 2021.

Key elements of the project:

Construct a new, wider Houghton Road bridge over I-10 just west of the existing bridge

Widen Houghton Road to three lanes in each direction through the new interchange

Reconfigure the interchange as a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI)

Realign Rocket Road on the north side of the interchange

Improve accessibility for bicycles and pedestrians

The project will connect to the new improvements north of I-10 constructed by the city of Tucson.

Business access will be maintained throughout the project.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.