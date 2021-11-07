Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 & Houghton overnight closures

The Interstate 10/Houghton Road traffic interchange is being reconstructed to improve traffic...
The Interstate 10/Houghton Road traffic interchange is being reconstructed to improve traffic operations.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Houghton Road and the ramps to and from I-10 will close intermittently overnight Monday, Nov. 8, through Wednesday, Nov. 10, while crews install overhead sign structures. The closures are scheduled between 9:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said, the I-10/Houghton Road traffic interchange reconstruction project began in late August 2020 and will extend through late 2021.

Key elements of the project:

  • Construct a new, wider Houghton Road bridge over I-10 just west of the existing bridge
  • Widen Houghton Road to three lanes in each direction through the new interchange
  • Reconfigure the interchange as a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI)
  • Realign Rocket Road on the north side of the interchange
  • Improve accessibility for bicycles and pedestrians

The project will connect to the new improvements north of I-10 constructed by the city of Tucson.

Business access will be maintained throughout the project.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arizona Department of Transportation has selected a final 20.47-mile corridor through Pima...
ADOT selects final route for Sonoran Corridor
TPD investigating shooting on Tucson’s south side
‘High ranking’ Sinaloa artel members indicted on drug trafficking charges
Two are facing charges after dozens of pounds of narcotics were reportedly found earlier this...
State troopers seize more than $1.7 million worth of drugs near Marana
Marana police searching for suspect driver after pedestrian struck near I-10, Cortaro

Latest News

The Arizona Department of Transportation has selected a final 20.47-mile corridor through Pima...
ADOT selects final route for Sonoran Corridor
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Woman cited in collision that injured Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry
The road closures will last until approximately midnight.
Road closures for All Souls Procession
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona