31 migrants found in rundown trailer near Nogales
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people are facing charges after, authorities say, they recently tried to smuggle 31 migrants into the United States.
John Modlin, the chief of U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, said the migrants were found in a dilapidated trailer near Nogales.
He said such “grisly” conditions are common for migrants trying to cross the border unlawfully.
“Smugglers value profit over human life!” he wrote on Twitter.
