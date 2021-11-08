Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A bit cooler this week!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weak storm system will pass to our north in the middle of the week, bringing more clouds and a bit of a cool down our way. Expect highs in the upper 70s by the middle of the week. Temperatures rise into the mid 80s this weekend as another warm ridge builds in.

MONDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

VETERANS DAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

