Man injured in shooting on Tucson’s south side
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and injured on Monday, Nov. 8.
According to the TPD, officers were called at 11:44 a.m. to the 900 block of West 24th Street.
Officers say they found an injured man at the scene.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.
This is a developing story. check back for updates.
