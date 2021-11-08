Advertise
Man injured in shooting on Tucson’s south side

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and injured on Monday, Nov. 8.

According to the TPD, officers were called at 11:44 a.m. to the 900 block of West 24th Street.

Officers say they found an injured man at the scene.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

This is a developing story. check back for updates.

