Man injured in shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and injured on Monday, Nov. 8.

According to the TPD, officers were called at 11:44 a.m. to the 900 block of West 24th Street.

Officers say they found an injured man at the scene.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

This is a developing story. check back for updates.

