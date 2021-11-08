One injured in rock-throwing incident on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State troopers are investigating after a person was recently injured in a rock-throwing incident on Interstate 10, near South Palo Verde Road.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, this is one of six incidents involving rocks being thrown at that location sine Oct. 26.

Several of the other incidents resulted in damaged property, AZDPS spokesman Bart Graves said, but only one person has been hurt.

Graves said the incidents have happened between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. near milepost 254.

As of Monday, Nov. 8, no suspects had been identified.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.