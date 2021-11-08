Pedestrian fighting for life after getting hit near Grant, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian is fighting for his life after getting hit in Tucson early Monday, Nov. 8.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened near the intersection of West Grant and North Oracle.

The TPD said the man was transported to the hospital with injuries that are life-threatening.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

