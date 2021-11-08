Advertise
Power outage causes cancelations, delays at Phoenix Sky Harbor; APS worker injured

Sky Harbor tweeted that around 8 a.m. APS notified airport officials of a partial power outage...
Sky Harbor tweeted that around 8 a.m. APS notified airport officials of a partial power outage affecting both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.(AZ Family)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are working to get Terminal 4 back up and running at full capacity. According to Sky Harbor, a power outage caused systems for both Terminals 3 and 4 to go down Monday, Nov. 8, around 8 a.m.

By 9 a.m., power had been restored to Terminal 3. As of 12:45 p.m., some systems at Terminal 4 are back online, but full recovery of operations isn’t expected until mid-afternoon. Terminal 4 is home to Sky Harbor’s busiest airlines, Southwest and American. Both airlines have experienced cancelations and delays.

Between the two airlines, more than 150 departing flights had been affected by midday Monday. Sixty of them were canceled and almost 90 had been delayed.

Some inbound flights that were diverted have since landed at Sky Harbor.

APS crews were at the airport Monday morning conducting scheduled maintenance in preparation for the upcoming busy travel season.

At some point, a piece of electrical equipment failed which triggered the partial power outages at the airport’s two terminals.

An APS worker was injured and was taken to the hospital. The worker’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to a tweet by APS. The power company released a statement saying in part, “The health and wellbeing of our crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we will continue to monitor the employee’s condition.”

Airport officials say they recommend passengers check their flight status before getting to the airport. If you are flying out of Phoenix Sky Harbor or flying in, get the latest status on your flight here.

