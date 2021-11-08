Advertise
Retired Tucson police lieutenant named interim public safety director/police chief in South Tucson

Danny Denogean was named the interim police chief/public safety director for the city of South Tucson on Monday, Nov. 8.(South Tucson)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of South Tucson announced the appointment of an interim public safety director/police chief on Monday, Nov. 8.

In the role, Danny Denogean will oversee the city’s police and fire departments.

Denogean has 31 years of law enforcement and public safety experience with the Tucson Police Department, from which he retired earlier this year as a lieutenant.

Denogean is tasked with “continuing the community’s high level of policing and fire services, growing successful public safety outreach programs, and ... providing an important perspective on the city’s management team,” according to a news release from the city of South Tucson.

Danny Denogean graduated from Tucson High School in 1982. He holds a Bachelor of Science in public administration with an emphasis in personnel management from the University of Arizona. He is also a graduate of the Northwestern University of Police Staff and Command and completed the Eller College Southwest Leadership Program and Eller Foundations of Public Sector Leadership.

