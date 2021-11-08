Tucson woman celebrating 100th birthday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman is celebrating her 100th birthday on Monday.

Else Milligan was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 8, 1921. She is the oldest of nine children.

She was a member of the Army Air Corps and was among the first female air traffic controllers in the United States.

Milligan also worked at the Hughes Aircraft Company for 42 years.

She also has five children and enjoyed ballroom dancing until she was 97 years old.

