Tucson woman celebrating 100th birthday

Else Milligan, who turns 100 on Monday, Nov. 8, enjoyed ballroom dancing until she was 97.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman is celebrating her 100th birthday on Monday.

Else Milligan was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 8, 1921. She is the oldest of nine children.

She was a member of the Army Air Corps and was among the first female air traffic controllers in the United States.

Milligan also worked at the Hughes Aircraft Company for 42 years.

She also has five children and enjoyed ballroom dancing until she was 97 years old.

