U.S. Customs and Border Protection says border reopening running smoothly

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time in twenty months, the U.S. border reopened Monday to non-essential travelers who are fully vaccinated. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the reopening is going very smoothly with minimal wait times.

“Families can reunite on both sides of the border now. Some people couldn’t go to Mexico or the U.S. for certain reasons,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port Director Michael Humphries.

He said the agency opened all 10 lanes at Mariposa Port of Entry and fully opened the DeConcini Port of Entry which helped to cut typical hour-long wait times down to just a few minutes.

“We waited an hour or half an hour and now it’s like two minutes. Super quick,” said traveler Irene Cortez.

She said she’s thrilled to visit the U.S. again.

“Super excited and happy because we can shop some stuff that they have here, and we don’t have in Mexico,” she said.

The shop owners near the border in Nogales are equally as happy.

“This is the busiest Monday we’ve had in twenty months,” said store manager Greg Corey.

The majority of his customers at La Cinderella travel from Mexico. His shelves are fully stocked in preparation for the expected boost in business.

“Hopeful to get those customers back. It’s more a question of demand but luckily we have the supply,” he said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection expects an influx in travelers in the evening hours and weekend.

