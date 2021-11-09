Advertise
Disgruntled former employee causes lockdown at a Mesa school

Eastmark High School in Mesa, Arizona, was put on lockdown on Monday, Nov. 8, after a former...
Eastmark High School in Mesa, Arizona, was put on lockdown on Monday, Nov. 8, after a former employee threatened to shoot a janitor, according to authorities.(Google Maps)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MESA, Ariz. (AP) - A high school in Mesa was put on lockdown after a former employee threatened to shoot a janitor, according to authorities.

Mesa police said the Eastmark High School resource officer learned that a former cafeteria worker verbally threatened to shoot the janitor in the parking lot Monday, Nov. 8.

They said the ex-employee also is accused of spitting on the school’s cafeteria manager.

The disgruntled former employee had recently been let go by the high school, authorities said.

After the lockdown, police said the cafeteria manager wanted to press charges while the janitor declined.

Because of that, police have recommended aggravated assault charges against the former employee along with disrupting an educational institution.

Police told Phoenix TV station ABC15 that it will be up to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to decide if they want to prosecute the case.

The name of the disgruntled former school employee hasn’t been released by police.

