Drexel Heights Fire District mourns fallen captain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drexel Heights firefighters are mourning the loss of a fire captain who died on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Firefighters say Capt. Samuel Criner was taken to the Northwest Hospital in Oro Valley after a medical emergency, where his condition worsened and he died later that evening.

Criner had been an active member of the DHFD since February 2005, was promoted to captain four years later and was assigned to Station 404 A shift.

Firefighters called Criner a dedicated public servant and a valuable member of the DHFD and the Drexel Heights community.

Criner’s family members ask that donations be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in lieu of flowers.

