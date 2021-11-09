Advertise
Drexel Heights Fire District mourns fallen captain

Capt. Samuel Criner passed away on Nov. 4.
Capt. Samuel Criner passed away on Nov. 4.(Drexel Heights Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drexel Heights firefighters are mourning the loss of a fire captain who died on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Firefighters say Capt. Samuel Criner was taken to the Northwest Hospital in Oro Valley after a medical emergency, where his condition worsened and he died later that evening.

Criner had been an active member of the DHFD since February 2005, was promoted to captain four years later and was assigned to Station 404 A shift.

Firefighters called Criner a dedicated public servant and a valuable member of the DHFD and the Drexel Heights community.

Criner’s family members ask that donations be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in lieu of flowers.

