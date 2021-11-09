FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A bit of a cool down midweek!
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:05 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weak storm system will pass to our north in the middle of the week, bringing more clouds and a bit of a cool down our way. Expect highs in the upper 70s by Wednesday. Temperatures rise into the mid 80s this weekend as another warm ridge builds in.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
VETERANS DAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.