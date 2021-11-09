Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

#Ham4Ham lottery opens for “Hamilton” shows in Tucson

(KCRG)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Locals could win $10 tickets to see the musical “Hamilton” at Tucson’s Centennial Hall soon.

Broadway in Tucson and Producer Jeffrey Seller announced the #Ham4Ham lottery has begun and winners will be selected every week.

The first week of performances is slated for Nov. 17 through Nov. 21. The lottery for the first week opened on Friday, Nov. 5 and will close at noon Thursday, Nov. 11.

For the second week of performances, from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28, the lottery opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and closes at noon on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The lottery for the final week of performances, which are scheduled from Nov. 30 through Dec. 5, starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 and ends at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

You can enter for free through the “HAMILTON” smartphone app.

Winners can buy up to two tickets and only one entry is allowed per person. Lottery tickets can be picked up at will call starting 90 minutes before the performance with a valid photo ID, and will be void if resold.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in rock-throwing incident on I-10
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Man injured in shooting on Tucson’s south side
The Tucson Firefighters Association shared what they call concerning news with the community...
Tucson Fire Station closes, numerous response units shut down due to staffing shortages--TFFA says tens of thousands impacted
A pedestrian is fighting for his life after getting hit near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early...
Pedestrian fighting for life after getting hit near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
The vehicle of missing geologist Daniel Robinson was found July 19 in a rugged, remote area...
Human remains found in search for missing geologist in Arizona

Latest News

Years of renovations complete
Pima County Historic Courthouse reopens with museum, memorial, visitor center
Capt. Samuel Criner passed away on Nov. 4.
Drexel Heights Fire District mourns fallen captain
Army Sergeant First Class Frank G. Vejar was 19 years old when he went missing in action during...
UPDATE: Services for Douglas hero, MIA 71 years, postponed
U.S. border opening brings business boom to Southern Arizona
U.S. border opening brings business boom to Southern Arizona