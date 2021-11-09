Ham4Ham lottery opens for “Hamilton” shows in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Locals could win $10 tickets to see the musical “Hamilton” at Tucson’s Centennial Hall soon.

Broadway in Tucson and Producer Jeffrey Seller announced the #Ham4Ham lottery has begun and winners will be selected every week.

The first week of performances is slated for Nov. 17 through Nov. 21. The lottery for the first week opened on Friday, Nov. 5 and will close at noon Thursday, Nov. 11.

For the second week of performances, from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28, the lottery opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and closes at noon on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The lottery for the final week of performances, which are scheduled from Nov. 30 through Dec. 5, starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 and ends at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

You can enter for free through the “HAMILTON” smartphone app.

Winners can buy up to two tickets and only one entry is allowed per person. Lottery tickets can be picked up at will call starting 90 minutes before the performance with a valid photo ID, and will be void if resold.

