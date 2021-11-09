Advertise
Hereford man arrested after Nov. 1 deputy-involved shooting

(WRDW)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 40-year-old man faces numerous charges after, police say, he allegedly got into a confrontation with a Cochise County sheriff’s deputy, resulting in the suspect being shot.

Sierra Vista police arrested Helgar Rosas on Tuesday, Nov. 9 on three counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Cochise County Jail.

Cochise County deputies were called to a home in the 10000 block of East running Coyote Trail in Hereford for a disorderly conduct call.

When they arrived, authorities said, Rosas confronted Deputy Rene Meza with what appeared to be a long-barreled gun.

After reviewing footage from Meza’s body camera, investigators say, they determined Rosas came out of the home while armed and yelled at Meza to shoot him before Meza took cover behind a patrol car and ordered Rosas numerous times to drop the weapon.

Deputies said Rosas can be seen pointing the gun directly at Meza while walking around the patrol car before Meza shot him once, striking him in the chest.

More deputies arrived on the scene and treated Rosas for his injury before he was taken by EMS services, then flown to a hospital in Tucson.

Authorities say they determined the gun Rosas was holding was an air rifle.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

