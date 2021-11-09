Advertise
Man fatally stabbed near Drexel Heights area

Carlos Ormsby faces a first-degree murder charge.
Carlos Ormsby faces a first-degree murder charge.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man faces a murder charge after, authorities say, he stabbed another man to death early Sunday, Nov. 7.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies say they were called shortly before 5:30 a.m. to the 6800 block of West Valencia Road in response to a disturbance.

According to the PCSD, they found a 24-year-old man with “obvious signs of trauma” and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Deputies identified him as Richard Perez.

Through collecting evidence and talking to witnesses, detectives say, they determined Perez and Carlos Ormsby, 41, had gotten into an altercation before Perez was injured.

Ormsby, who stayed at the scene, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center.

