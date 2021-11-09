Advertise
Man succumbs to injuries after May hit-and-run

Christina Alehia Walker faces numerous felony charges after she allegedly hit a pedestrian with...
Christina Alehia Walker faces numerous felony charges after she allegedly hit a pedestrian with her car in May.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 64-year-old man recently died from the injuries he sustained by being hit by a car in May.

Medical examiners notified Tucson police of the death of James Walter Davis on Wednesday, Nov. 8

Late May 27, police were called to the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Swan Road after getting reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they said, they determined Davis had been walking south on a crosswalk when the traffic lights in the east and westbound lanes turned green.

While traffic slowed to allow Davis to finish crossing, police say, the driver of a black Ford Focus headed east on 22nd street turned into the bus lane to pass the cars that had slowed, continued through the intersection and hit Davis as he approached the curb.

After the driver hit Davis, she allegedly kept driving east and hit a speed limit sign and a raised median before leaving the scene.

Police found the driver, who they identified as Christina Alehia Walker, 24, nearby.

Medics took Davis to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he remained until his death.

Officers say they determined Walker was impaired at the time of the collision and witness statements and evidence indicates that unsafe movement, failure to yield for a pedestrian and intoxication were contributing factors.

Walker was charged with numerous felonies and booked into the Pima County Jail.

Authorities say Walker’s charges will be changed to reflect Davis’ death.

