Pinal County deputies searching for missing teen

Deputies say 14-year-old Dennis Harvey was last seen riding his bike near North Felix and East Heritage Roads in Florence.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a 14-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday, Nov. 8.

According to deputies, Dennis Harvey was last seen leaving his home in Florence on his blue BMX bicycle around 4:30 p.m., wearing a light blue shirt with the words “Positive Friendships,” and white khaki pants.

Authorities described him as a “high functioning autistic teen.”

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 520-866-5111

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

