Pinal County deputies searching for missing teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a 14-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday, Nov. 8.

According to deputies, Dennis Harvey was last seen leaving his home in Florence on his blue BMX bicycle around 4:30 p.m., wearing a light blue shirt with the words “Positive Friendships,” and white khaki pants.

Authorities described him as a “high functioning autistic teen.”

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 520-866-5111

