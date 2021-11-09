Pinal County deputies searching for missing teen
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a 14-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday, Nov. 8.
According to deputies, Dennis Harvey was last seen leaving his home in Florence on his blue BMX bicycle around 4:30 p.m., wearing a light blue shirt with the words “Positive Friendships,” and white khaki pants.
Authorities described him as a “high functioning autistic teen.”
Anyone who sees him is urged to call 520-866-5111
