PREVIEW: Dangerous delivery in Tucson area highlights growing threats

By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In emergency situations, every second matters.

A DoorDash driver told KOLD Chief Investigator Valerie Cavazos a customer threatened to shoot him and he feels it took far too long for 911 dispatch to answer his call.

The driver said it was a frightening ordeal, especially considering there have been several fatal incidents for delivery drivers across the country.

Tonight at 10 p.m., Valerie shares his story while also looking into the Tucson Police Department’s response and what DoorDash is doing to improve safety.

You can catch Valerie’s report at www.kold.com/live or by checking this story later tonight.

