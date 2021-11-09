Senators Kelly and Sinema take victory lap over infrastructure bill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, celebrating the Democrats win on it’s $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure plan, spent part of it at a Tucson company which will benefit from the plan.

Technicians for Sustainability , an employee owned company, is one of the largest and most successful solar and renewable energy companies in Tucson.

“It does a lot of good for the community and it gets us moving towards renewable energy which I really care about,” said Kelly after his tour.

He was impressed how far solar technology has come and how much the cost has dropped as a result of the technology.

He says the infrastructure bill should help make in affordable even in lower income neighborhoods.

“The initial, yeah, it’s expensive and I get that,” he said. “That’s why we have federal tax credits to help drive down the cost for consumers.”

But the infrastructure plan, which he helped negotiate and usher through the Senate with 19 Republican votes, does much more.

It will repair much needed infrastructure which, in some cases, has been ignored for decades.

“It’s such a huge win for the country,” Kelly said. “I mean really significant.”

Here are some of the totals for the state of Arizona.

Five billion dollar for federal-aid highway apportioned programs.

884 million to improve public transportation.

619 million dollars to improve water infrastructure and safety.

348 million for infrastructure development at Arizona airports.

225 million for bridge replacement and repairs.

But now that the infrastructure plan has crossed the finish line, all eyes are on the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill which must pass the house before being sent to the Senate.

There’s much to watch but one of the most popular item in allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices which is being lobbied heavily by the pharmaceutical industry.

“I’ve talked to seniors across the state that have told me sometimes they don’t buy groceries because drugs are too expensive,” he said. “”Or they don’t take what they’re supposed to, cut the drugs in half to make them last or they’re not going to be able to pay a utility bill because of the price of medicine.”

He’s been working with Arizona’s Senior Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to hammer out a plan which can pass.

“We’re in a good place,” he said.

Sen. Sinema was also touting the success of the infrastructure plan and her role in crafting the bill with Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio.

But she too has been hearing the same arguments to support the prescription portion of the bill.

“We’re working to insure that seniors are paying the lowest cost possible for their prescriptions,” she told a panel of journalists. “That’s what I hear from folks all around the state about every time I talk to folks over what they’re concerned about.”

