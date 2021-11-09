Tucson Fire faces staffing shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Station 6 is back up and running after being closed most of the day on Sunday, Nov. 9.

The Tucson Fire Fighters Association took to social media and said, the fire station on south Wilmot was forced to shut down due to a staffing shortage. But Tucson Fire Chief Chuck Ryan said there is more to that story.

Chief Ryan said the staffing shortage is nothing new and explained a number of reasons for it.

“Some form of extending leave meaning, family medical leave, extended military deployments, and folks with work related injuries or non-work-related injuries,” he said.

Tucson Fire is not the only fire department, it is a nationwide problem. But positions need to be covered. So, firefighters are getting paid overtime for mandatory and voluntary shifts.

“We have what’s called an “extra duty list.” People put their name down and have the availability to work 12 or 24 hours.”

Chief Ryan calls Sunday’s situation the perfect storm.

“Unfortunately, on weekends, holidays, and good weather days that list can be thin.”

Sunday’s list for Station 6, was basically non-existent.

Chief Ryan says that station mostly takes care of the prison calls and the surrounding areas.

“I don’t want to minimize taking engine 6 out of service, saying Engine 22 will just cover their calls.”

“Had there been a call-in engine 6′s area, yesterday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. there could have been a slightly longer response time. But the likelihood of it being significantly longer, than any other given day, is not high.”

Chief Ryan said this situation has nothing to do with the COVID-19 mandate. Firefighters must be vaccinated by Dec. 1.

He also wants to assure the community that they will always be taken care of and Tucson Fire is doing everything possible to make that happen, every day.

“We all took an oath, from myself to our newest firefighter to protect the residents of Tucson,” he said.

Tucson Fire will be holding a recruiting class in January. Open enrollment is taking place online.

