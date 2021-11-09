Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

VIDEOS: Fireball spotted as SpaceX capsule returned to Earth

SpaceX was visible as it passed over Northwest Florida.
SpaceX was visible as it passed over Northwest Florida.(Paul Mason)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hundreds of people reported seeing the SpaceX capsule return to Earth Monday night after a six-month stay in space.

Several viewers captured the moment on camera and shared their photos and videos of the fireball streak across the night sky.

According to NASA, the Dragon Capsule spent nearly 900 hours slowly maneuvering through orbit before it splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico Monday night.

The journey home kicked off Thursday afternoon and presented some issues along the way. A broken toilet left the astronauts without a bathroom option, forcing them to rely on what were essentially adult diapers.

The four astronauts aboard the spacecraft spent 199 days at the International Space Station to oversee a number of science experiments and conducted spacewalks during their stay in space.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in rock-throwing incident on I-10
The Tucson Firefighters Association shared what they call concerning news with the community...
Tucson Fire Station closes, numerous response units shut down due to staffing shortages--TFFA says tens of thousands impacted
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Man injured in shooting on Tucson’s south side
A pedestrian is fighting for his life after getting hit near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early...
Pedestrian fighting for life after getting hit near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
The vehicle of missing geologist Daniel Robinson was found July 19 in a rugged, remote area...
Human remains found in search for missing geologist in Arizona

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
General Electric to split into 3 public companies
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker...
Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid ruling against Johnson & Johnson
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Drone video at Rittenhouse murder trial shows first shooting
Actor Dean Stockwell poses in Feb 1989 at an unknown location. Stockwell, best known as 'Al"...
Dean Stockwell of ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Blue Velvet’ dies at 85
Lorenzo Ramirez
UPDATE: Marana police release name of man injured in hit-and-run crash