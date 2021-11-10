Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

COVID-19 antibodies are present in vaccinated mothers’ breast milk, study shows

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA...
Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA COVID vaccine. Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.(kate_sept2004 // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows COVID-19 antibodies in mothers are present in their breast milk. Researchers followed more than 75 lactating mothers for three months.

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an mRNA COVID vaccine.

Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.

The study did not look at whether the antibodies are passed to nursing infants, but it did show they were viable enough to neutralize live, wild type coronavirus.

The results were published in the journal, JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOLD Investigates: Delivery dangers
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous delivery in Tucson area highlights growing threats
Carlos Ormsby faces a first-degree murder charge.
Man fatally stabbed near Drexel Heights area
Lorenzo Ramirez
UPDATE: Marana police release name of man injured in hit-and-run crash
Crews on the scene of the fire. (source: Evan Schreiber, Tucson News Now.)
TFD looking for men and women to serve on fire-lines to help with shortage
Christina Alehia Walker faces numerous felony charges after she allegedly hit a pedestrian with...
Man succumbs to injuries after May hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday,...
China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse lawyers say they will ask for a mistrial
New details are emerging in the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Houston mayor: 3 still in critical condition from Astroworld
KOLD Notebook: 'Operation Hat Trick' serves veterans
KOLD Notebook: 'Operation Hat Trick' serves veterans