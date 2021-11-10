Deals, discounts, and events on Veterans Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and we’ve got a list of discounts, deals and events that will be offered.
If you’ve got a deal, let us know by emailing desk@kold.com.
Deals
7-Eleven: Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day
Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu
BJ’s Restaurant: Complimentary entrée up to $14.95, plus a free Dr. Pepper
Bruegger’s Bagels: Free medium hot or iced coffee with breakfast
Buffalo Wild Wings: Active duty military and veterans get 10 free boneless wings and fries
Chili’s: Complimentary meal from a select menu
Coco’s Bakery: Receive a free slice of pie with proof of service
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal
Denny’s: Receive a free build-your-own grand slam breakfast
Dunkin’ Donuts: Enjoy a free donut
Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free hot or iced medium coffee
IHOP: Enjoy free red, white, and blue pancakes
Ikea: Enjoy a free meal
International Wildlife Museum: Free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Insomnia Cookies: Free six-pack in store with any purchase
Krispy Kreme: Free donut and coffee
Native Grill & Wings: Free menu item up to $11.99
Olive Garden: Free entrée from a special menu
QuikTrip: Free Big Q or coffee
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from select menu
Smashburger: Free double classic smash
Smoothie King: Free 20 ounce smoothie
Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee
Events
Veteran’s Day Outdoor Fair: Tucson Estates Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Veteran’s Day flag placing: Sunflower Park Way from Coachline to Silverbell at 6:30 a.m., ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m.
Sierra Vista Veteran’s Day Parade: Roads will be closed along Fry Boulevard and Wilcox Drive
Tucson Road Runners: Will honor and thank active military on “Military Appreciation Night” on Saturday, Nov. 13
Veteran’s Day Concert: Catalina Foothills High School from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Honoring Heroes This Veteran’s Day: Indian Motorcycle Tucson from Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. to Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.