Deals, discounts, and events on Veterans Day

(KWTX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and we’ve got a list of discounts, deals and events that will be offered.

If you’ve got a deal, let us know by emailing desk@kold.com.

Deals

7-Eleven: Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu

BJ’s Restaurant: Complimentary entrée up to $14.95, plus a free Dr. Pepper

Bruegger’s Bagels: Free medium hot or iced coffee with breakfast

Buffalo Wild Wings: Active duty military and veterans get 10 free boneless wings and fries

Chili’s: Complimentary meal from a select menu

Coco’s Bakery: Receive a free slice of pie with proof of service

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal

Denny’s: Receive a free build-your-own grand slam breakfast

Dunkin’ Donuts: Enjoy a free donut

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free hot or iced medium coffee

IHOP: Enjoy free red, white, and blue pancakes

Ikea: Enjoy a free meal

International Wildlife Museum: Free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Insomnia Cookies: Free six-pack in store with any purchase

Krispy Kreme: Free donut and coffee

Native Grill & Wings: Free menu item up to $11.99

Olive Garden: Free entrée from a special menu

QuikTrip: Free Big Q or coffee

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from select menu

Smashburger: Free double classic smash

Smoothie King: Free 20 ounce smoothie

Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee

Events

Veteran’s Day Outdoor Fair: Tucson Estates Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Veteran’s Day flag placing: Sunflower Park Way from Coachline to Silverbell at 6:30 a.m., ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m.

Sierra Vista Veteran’s Day Parade: Roads will be closed along Fry Boulevard and Wilcox Drive

Tucson Road Runners: Will honor and thank active military on “Military Appreciation Night” on Saturday, Nov. 13

Veteran’s Day Concert: Catalina Foothills High School from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Honoring Heroes This Veteran’s Day: Indian Motorcycle Tucson from Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. to Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

