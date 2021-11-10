Advertise
Driver succumbs to injuries from October crash

Judith Marie Treistman was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital for evaluation after the crash on Oct. 29.(WCAX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say one driver involved in a collision on Oct. 29 has died from her injuries.

Police were notified on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that 88-year-old Judith Marie Treistman had died.

Treistman was the driver of a 2012 Lexus CT that collided with a 2007 Toyota Prius in the intersection of Grant and Craycroft roads.

Police say Treistman made a left turn from westbound Grant and struck the Prius, which was going east on Grant.

Treistman was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for further evaluation. Paramedics evaluated the driver of the Prius at the scene.

No citations or charges will be issued in this case, according to police. They say failure to yield while making a left turn was a major contributing factor in the crash.

