FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps climbing again for the weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A broad trough of low pressure will continue to slide east through the Rockies through Thursday. This will bring a few degrees of cooling to southern Arizona. Daytime temps will drop 5 to 10 degrees Wednesday from the start of the week. This weekend, another ridge builds in which keeps us dry and warms our temperatures up into the mid 80s, about 10 degrees above average!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.

VETERANS DAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

