Hale introduces Wildcats baseball 2022 signing class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona baseball head coach Chip Hale on Wednesday, Nov. 10, announced the Wildcats 2022 signing class, his first at the helm of his alma mater’s program. The class is comprised of 19 players from the high school and college ranks.

The 2022 class of incoming student-athletes — which features four of Perfect Game’s top 10 players from Arizona, seven Area Code Games participants, and three Perfect Game National Showcase participants — is expected to join the Wildcats next August.

“I am incredibly proud to call this group of standout men my first official signing class at Arizona,” Hale said. “Adding this roster of accomplished players to our already strong core of returners sets this program up exceptionally well for the 2023 season and beyond. This incoming group is full of winners on the field and in life – we expect Wildcats to be complete student-athletes, and I am confident in their ability to live up to that standard. Arizona Baseball got better today.”

The list of signees includes four southern Arizona players: Demetrio Crisantes (Nogales High School), Kiko Romero (Central Arizona College/Tucson), Nicholas Warren (Ironwood Ridge HS/Tucson) and Mason White (Salpointe Catholic HS/Tucson). The class also includes six players from the Phoenix metro area, three from California, two from New Mexico and one each from Oklahoma, Colorado, Minnesota and Illinois.

Career highlights and superlatives each of the signees are below:

TJ Adams | OF | Red Mountain HS | Mesa, Arizona

Perfect Game No. 5 ranked player in Arizona.

2021 Perfect Game National Showcase participant.

2020 and 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American.

2021 Area Code Games participant (New York Yankees).

Career .348 hitter with 51 runs and 30 RBI in 58 games.

Andrew Carroll | RHP | Chaparral HS | Tulsa, Oklahoma

Perfect Game No. 6 ranked player in Arizona.

2020 and 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American.

2021 Area Code Games participant (Cincinnati Reds).

Has posted a 6-3 record and a 9.0 K/9 across 55.1 career varsity innings.

Demetrio Crisantes | INF | Nogales HS | Nogales, Arizona

Perfect Game No. 4 ranked player in Arizona (No. 1 ranked Arizona shortstop).

2021 Perfect Game National Showcase participant.

2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American.

Through 32 varsity games, has hit .467 with 41 runs and 22 RBI.

Tyler Davis | RHP | Yavapai College | Peoria, Arizona

Attended Yavapai College in 2021 and notched 46 strikeouts across 38.0 innings.

Prepped at Sunrise Mountain HS.

Out of high school, ranked No. 1 right-handed pitcher in Arizona by Perfect Game.

2020 Perfect Game Preseaso Preseason Underclass All-American.

2018 and 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American

Kenan Elarton | RHP | Valor Christian HS | Castle Pines, Colorado

Perfect Game Top 500 player.

2021 Area Code Games participant (Cincinnati Reds).

Xavier Esquer | INF | Palo Alto HS | Palo Alto, California

Perfect Game Top 500 player.

2021 Area Code Games participant (Oakland A’s).

Career .347 hitter with 39 runs and 21 RBI across 31 varsity games.

Son of Stanford baseball head coach David Esquer.

Kade Huff | C | Horizon HS | Scottsdale, Arizona

Perfect Game Top 500 player.

2020 and 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American.

2021 Area Code Games participant (Cincinnati Reds).

Mason Kelley | RHP | Red Mountain HS | Mesa, Arizona

Perfect Game Top 500 player.

2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American.

Across 10 varsity appearances, has gone 5-1 with a 1.75 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 24.0 innings.

2021 Area Code Games participant (Cincinnati Reds).

Hayden Lewis | RHP | Chaparral HS | Scottsdale, Arizona

Perfect Game Top 500 player.

2020 and 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American.

Aiden May | RHP | Pima Community College | Albuquerque, New Mexico

Perfect Game No. 2 ranked player in New Mexico for 2021 class.

Attending Pima Community College.

2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American.

2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American.

Maddox Mihalakis | INF | Hopkins HS | Hopkins, Minnesota

Perfect Game No. 2 ranked player in Minnesota (No. 1 ranked Minnesota shortstop).

2020 and 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American.

Career .354 hitter with 32 runs and 20 RBI across 49 games.

Luke Moeller | C | Desert Mountain HS | Scottsdale, Arizona

Perfect Game No. 1 ranked Arizona catcher.

2020 and 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American.

Through 59 varsity games, has hit .410 with 59 runs and 45 RBI.

2021 Area Code Games participant (Cincinnati Reds).

Kiko Romero | 1B/OF | Central Arizona College | Tucson, Arizona

Logged two years at Central Arizona College, playing in 87 games and hitting .330 with 87 runs and 83 RBI.

2019 Perfect Game Preseason All-American.

2017 and 2018 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American.

Prepped at Canyon del Oro HS in Tucson.

Trevor Schmidt | 1B/OF | Servite HS | Anaheim, California

Perfect Game Top 500 player.

Logged time in 32 varsity contests, scoring 16 runs and driving in 8 RBI.

Drew Sommers | LHP | Central Arizona College | Carlsbad, California

Made 24 appearances for Central Arizona in 2021, going 2-2 with a 3.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 30.2 innings.

Perfect Game Top 500 player for class for 2019.

Brendan Summerhill | OF | Whitney Young HS | Chicago, Illinois

Perfect Game Top 500 player.

2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American.

Has logged 41 varsity games, hitting .364 with 34 runs and 14 RBI.

Nicholas Warren | C | Ironwood Ridge HS | Tucson, Arizona

Perfect Game Top 500 player.

2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American.

Registered time in 26 varsity games, hitting .365 with nine runs and 15 RBI.

Mason White | INF | Salpointe Catholic HS | Tucson, Arizona

Perfect Game No. 10 ranked player in Arizona (No. 2 ranked Arizona shortstop).

2021 Perfect Game National Showcase participant.

2020 Perfect Game Underclass All-American Games participant.

2020 and 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American.

Made 28 varsity appearances through junior year, hitting .373 with 24 runs and 36 RBI.

Bradon Zastrow | LHP | Pima Community College | Farmington, New Mexico

Logged two seasons at Pima Community College from 2020-21, going 6-2 with a 4.15 ERA.

Struck out 70 batters across 65.0 innings at Pima.

