Juveniles arrested after rock-throwing incidents on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State troopers arrested two juveniles who are suspects in a string of recent rock-throwing incidents on Interstate 10.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said two boys were arrested on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Graves said both boys were released to their parents’ custody and criminal charges are pending.

State troopers previously said there were six reports of rocks being thrown onto I-10, between Palo Verde Road and Irvington Road in Tucson. The incidents spanned from Oct. 26 through Nov. 8 between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Authorities say the incidents resulted in damaged property and injured a passenger in a car .

