Marana USD to host job fair Nov. 20

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Unified School District will host an Employee Job Fair on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the Early Learning & Resource Center , and attendees are required to wear masks and schedule an appointment at 520-616-6318.

The Marana District is seeking support and certified/exempt staff for numerous openings, including:

Certified teachers

Substitute teachers

Counselors

Social workers

Special ED and Pre K-12 aides

Support staff

Bus drivers

Applicants can bring resumes and participate in on-site interviews.

Some benefits include:

Holidays, personal days, and sick leave

Employer-paid medical insurance, health savings account contribution, dental, and vision

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.