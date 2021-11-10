Marana USD to host job fair Nov. 20
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Unified School District will host an Employee Job Fair on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The event will be held at the Early Learning & Resource Center, and attendees are required to wear masks and schedule an appointment at 520-616-6318.
The Marana District is seeking support and certified/exempt staff for numerous openings, including:
- Certified teachers
- Substitute teachers
- Counselors
- Social workers
- Special ED and Pre K-12 aides
- Support staff
- Bus drivers
Applicants can bring resumes and participate in on-site interviews.
Some benefits include:
- Holidays, personal days, and sick leave
- Employer-paid medical insurance, health savings account contribution, dental, and vision
