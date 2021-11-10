Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Marana USD to host job fair Nov. 20

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Unified School District will host an Employee Job Fair on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the Early Learning & Resource Center, and attendees are required to wear masks and schedule an appointment at 520-616-6318.

The Marana District is seeking support and certified/exempt staff for numerous openings, including:

  • Certified teachers
  • Substitute teachers
  • Counselors
  • Social workers
  • Special ED and Pre K-12 aides
  • Support staff
  • Bus drivers

Applicants can bring resumes and participate in on-site interviews.

Some benefits include:

  • Holidays, personal days, and sick leave
  • Employer-paid medical insurance, health savings account contribution, dental, and vision

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOLD Investigates: Delivery dangers
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous delivery in Tucson area highlights growing threats
Carlos Ormsby faces a first-degree murder charge.
Man fatally stabbed near Drexel Heights area
Crews on the scene of the fire. (source: Evan Schreiber, Tucson News Now.)
TFD looking for men and women to serve on fire-lines to help with shortage
Lorenzo Ramirez
UPDATE: Marana police release name of man injured in hit-and-run crash
Christina Alehia Walker faces numerous felony charges after she allegedly hit a pedestrian with...
Man succumbs to injuries after May hit-and-run

Latest News

Old Pima County Courthouse to reopen next week
Old Pima County Courthouse to reopen next week
Years of renovations complete
Pima County Historic Courthouse reopens with museum, memorial, visitor center
#Ham4Ham lottery opens for ‘Hamilton’ shows in Tucson
Capt. Samuel Criner passed away on Nov. 4.
Drexel Heights Fire District mourns fallen captain