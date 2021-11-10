Advertise
Number of vaccinated Tucson employees grows as mandate deadline gets closer

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:57 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - City of Tucson employees who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 have just three weeks to get their shot, or else face being fired.

City leaders say they’re making progress as the deadline nears.

“Every day we’re seeing more and more compliance, and so I’m very pleased with the direction of the decision that we’ve gone down this path because we are seeing compliance,” City Manager Michael Ortega said

Approximately 300 city employees remained unvaccinated or partially vaccinated just a couple weeks ago.

The threat of losing their jobs, has pushed a number of them to get their shot.

“So as of this morning, we have 102 employees that are not vaccinated. We have 77 that are partially vaccinated, so that’s a total of 179,” Ortega said.

That includes 49 sworn members of the Police Department and 36 sworn members of the Fire Department.

And the city plans to support their staff who change their mind on the vaccine, right down to November 30.

“We will be having a last day vaccine opportunity with the Johnson and Johnson set up for employees to come in and take advantage of that last day,” Ortega said.

At their next meeting, the city will provide more detail on how they will address the potential staffing shortage they may face should there be non-compliant employees.

Rather than waiting for a vacancy to occur, the city manager said, they’ll look at over-filling some positions in the future.

