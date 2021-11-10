Advertise
Off-duty MCSO deputy struck and killed in Scottsdale crash

(3TV/CBS 5)
By AZ Family
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – An off-duty Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was working traffic control in Scottsdale has died after being struck by a vehicle late Wednesday morning.

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating the incident that happened on McDowell Road between Granite Reef and Pima Road. MCSO says Lieutenant Chad Brackman, a 22-year veteran with MCSO, was hit while working traffic control off duty. Details regarding how Brackman was hit were not immediately available. There was no information available regarding the driver who struck Brackman.

McDowell Road is closed between those two intersections while Scottsdale officers investigate. Police told Arizona’s Family the closure would be in place for a few hours. Police suggest drivers use McKellips or Thomas roads as alternates. For the latest road conditions, click here.

Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed two wrecked vehicles, one of them with the driver’s side door open. That vehicle was in the driveway of a parking lot. The other vehicle was on the side of the road several feet ahead.

