Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Real estate company offers house hunt help for Arizona veterans

Homie is teaming up with several nonprofits to make sure veterans are armed with information to...
Homie is teaming up with several nonprofits to make sure veterans are armed with information to start a house hunt and learn about benefits they may be eligible to receive.(AZ Family)
By Susan Campbell
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Tech-based real estate company, Homie, wants to help veterans find a home sweet home.

“As we’ve seen in Arizona, the median home price continues to skyrocket, and so, as a result, a lot of families are being priced out of homeownership and we’re seeing a similar effect in the rental market as well,” said Elias Benjelloun, the social impact manager at Homie.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Homie is teaming up with several nonprofits to make sure veterans are armed with information to start a house hunt and learn about benefits they may be eligible to receive. Anyone can join the United for Veterans Homeownership webinar, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Arizona time. Benjelloun says there is a critical need for information for veterans who are facing questions about foreclosure assistance, homelessness prevention, and homeownership.

“Veterans have the opportunity to participate in the VA loan, which is a special lending program that makes it a lot easier for veterans to purchase a home,” Benjelloun said. “But not all veterans know about this resource and there are quite a few veterans that still have issues with housing.”

According to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there were nearly 59,000 VA home loans in Arizona this year. The average amount on those loans in the state is about $295,000, which is slightly below the national average VA loan amount of $310,000.

Benefits of VA home loans include no down payment requirement, competitive low-interest rates, limited closing costs, and no need for private mortgage insurance, also known as PMI, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOLD Investigates: Delivery dangers
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous delivery in Tucson area highlights growing threats
Carlos Ormsby faces a first-degree murder charge.
Man fatally stabbed near Drexel Heights area
Lorenzo Ramirez
UPDATE: Marana police release name of man injured in hit-and-run crash
Crews on the scene of the fire. (source: Evan Schreiber, Tucson News Now.)
TFD looking for men and women to serve on fire-lines to help with shortage
Christina Alehia Walker faces numerous felony charges after she allegedly hit a pedestrian with...
Man succumbs to injuries after May hit-and-run

Latest News

KOLD Investigates: Delivery dangers
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous delivery in Tucson area highlights growing threats
U.S. border opening brings business boom to southern Arizona
U.S. border opening brings business boom to southern Arizona
U.S. border opening brings business boom to Southern Arizona
U.S. border opening brings business boom to Southern Arizona
FILE - Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Oct. 27,...
EXPLAINER: How US rules on international travel are changing