Suspected child killer in Cochise County’s custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Huachuca City man was recently booked into jail after he allegedly killed a 2-year-old boy last year.

Daniel Jawara Foster, 30, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 6 and faces charges of first-degree murder, abusing a child younger than 15, intentional child abuse resulting in death, domestic violence kidnapping, domestic violence aggravated assault and domestic violence disorderly conduct.

Sierra Vista police said in September they were looking for Foster after he and the boy’s mother, Alysha Hop, were indicted in the toddler’s death and went on the run .

Deputies said Foster turned himself in to the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee.

Authorities said Hop turned herself in on Sept. 1. She remained in the Cochise County Jail on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The SVPD said Foster and Hop had been dating when 2-year-old Kenny Gamble died.

Investigators said Kenny suffered blunt force trauma to the head, which caused a lack of oxygen in his brain, in June 2020. During that time, they said, Hop and foster were his only caregivers.

