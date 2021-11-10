TFD looking for men and women to serve on fire-lines to help with shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire departments across the country are facing a firefighter shortage. Here in Tucson, it is no different.

Tucson Fire is down dozens of men and women and hoping to soon fill vacant spots.

It is a lengthy process to become a Tucson firefighter with a lot of challenges. It takes nearly a year to join the department.

A recruit class begins in January, but Tucson Fire is already seeking applicants. It starts with applying online and taking a written exam.

“After that written exam, we will typically make a cut somewhere around 200. Then do a panel interview,” said TFD Assistant Chief Lewis Harris.

Then Harris said, it is onto the Candidate Physical Ability Test {CPAT}. Candidates are tested on their ability to perform simulated tasks like climbing stairs and dragging hoses, similar with the duties of a firefighter. But Harris said, the requirement is different for January’s class.

“That they have their CPAT card in hand.”

Applicants must have that before they apply for the recruit class.

“So once they have gone through that 8-month process, they have their CPAT, they pass their physical exam, psychological evaluation, then they start the academy. 22-weeks later, they will come out of that, ready to go,” explained Harris.

There are around 30 firefighter positions available with Tucson Fire. But why is there a shortage?

“It used to be, when you got on with the fire department, you stayed there. You did not move onto any jobs,” replied Harris.

But now, folks are jumping jobs, mainly millennials.

“The grass is greener over there. I want to try something different. I want to do this and that...We never saw those 15 years ago but now we do see people with 5-10 years on and say, I want to be a tattoo artist instead of a firefighter.”

Now the search is on to find the best men and women to serve on the front lines.

“I think for us, the biggest thing we look for is people that really want to serve the community. That is what this job is all about. Serving and taking care of people,” he said.

Harris said he is hoping for a class of 40 to 45 to join their ranks.

To be part of that 45 and apply for January’s recruitment class, click here .

