Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

2 million COVID home tests recalled for false positives

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it’s a Class 1 recall, the most urgent type, for the...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it’s a Class 1 recall, the most urgent type, for the Ellume COVID-19 home tests.(Ellume via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:19 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests are being recalled due to a high number of false positive results.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it’s a Class 1 recall, the most urgent type, for the Ellume tests.

Regulators say false positives could lead to a delayed diagnosis or treatment of the actual cause of a person’s illness.

There have been 35 reports of false positives. No deaths have been reported.

The FDA says the reliability of negative test results is not affected.

The tests were manufactured between Feb. 24 and Aug. 11 and distributed from April 13 to Aug. 26.

Those who received a positive result with an Ellume test are advised to have a follow-up test.

The Biden administration in February awarded nearly $232 million to Ellume to produce its at-home tests.

This fall, the administration announced billions more dollars to help make more tests available.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOLD Investigates: Delivery dangers
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous delivery in Tucson area highlights growing threats
Crews on the scene of the fire. (source: Evan Schreiber, Tucson News Now.)
TFD looking for men and women to serve on fire-lines to help with shortage
Daniel Foster had been on the run for more than two months before he turned himself in on...
Suspected child killer in Cochise County’s custody
Juveniles arrested after rock-throwing incidents on I-10
The former president of the Cactus Foothills Little League, Scott Steiner, pleaded guilty to...
Former Little League president pleads guilty to stealing $126K

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Expert at Rittenhouse trial zeroes in on just a few minutes
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Palace: Queen Elizabeth II will attend remembrance service
President Joe Biden pauses during a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day and mark...
Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day
FILE - South African Deputy President F.W. de Klerk, right, and South African President Nelson...
South Africa’s last apartheid president F. W. de Klerk dies