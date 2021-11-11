Border Patrol agent dies in line of duty in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Border Patrol agent has died in the line of duty in the Tucson sector, officials said.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said Anibal “Tony” A. Perez passed away Friday, Nov. 5.

“The entire USBP family mourns the loss of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal “Tony” A. Perez, who sadly passed away in the line of duty,” Ortiz wrote on Twitter. “Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts.”

Perez joined Border Patrol in June 2006, according to Ortiz.

The entire USBP family mourns the loss of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal “Tony” A. Perez who sadly passed away in the line of duty. Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/kfC8bLfFRq — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) November 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.