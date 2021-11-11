Advertise
Border Patrol agent dies in line of duty in Tucson area

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez passed away in the line of duty on...
Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez passed away in the line of duty on Friday, Nov. 5.(U.S. Border Patrol)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Border Patrol agent has died in the line of duty in the Tucson sector, officials said.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said Anibal “Tony” A. Perez passed away Friday, Nov. 5.

“The entire USBP family mourns the loss of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal “Tony” A. Perez, who sadly passed away in the line of duty,” Ortiz wrote on Twitter. “Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts.”

Perez joined Border Patrol in June 2006, according to Ortiz.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

