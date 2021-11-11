Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Perfect weather for Veterans Day!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:01 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This weekend, another ridge builds in which keeps us dry and warms our temperatures up into the mid 80s, about 10 degrees above average! Next week, another trough looks to move in and cool our temps into the 70s.

VETERANS DAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

